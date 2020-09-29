PREP REPORT

Durant fell to 2-9 on the season.

Boys cross country

Muskies seventh at Iowa City West Invite: Led by a quartet of runners finishing between 22nd and 33rd, Muscatine took seventh at the nine-team Iowa City West Invitational Tuesday.

Sam Gordon (22nd, 18:08) led the way for the Muskies, who finished two spots below fellow Mississippi Athletic Conference member North Scott, but ahead of Clinton in the team standings with 161 points.

Cedar Rapids Prairie won the meet with 33 points.

Muscatine coach Chris Foxen praised the work of Gordon, along with Logan Kirchner (29th, 18:22.5), Aiden Armstrong (30th, 18:26.9) and Trevor Diederichs (33rd, 18:32.6). He added that a fifth runner will have to step up for the Muskies heading into the postseason.

"Varsity ran strong especially our top four guys," Foxen said. "I have no doubt that others will step up and start to fill that vital 5th position on MXC. The race for the MAC top spots will be close and we will need all the Muskies firing on all cylinders to finish near the top of the MAC."