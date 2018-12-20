Wrestling
Wilton wins one at Benton: Pins from Dalton Snider at 120 pounds, Coy Baker at 195 and Briggs Hartley at 285 propelled Wilton to a 48-30 win over Mid-Prairie, its only victory at a quadrangular at Benton on Thursday.
Wilton dropped a close match to the hosts, 42-39, and lost to North Linn 45-30.
The Beavers earned bonus points in each of their contested wins against Benton, with pins by Trey Sulzberger at 138 pounds, Chantz Stevens at 170 and Jacob Creamer at 182 were augmented by Kael Brisker's tech fall at 113 and Baker's major decision at 195.
All 30 of Wilton's points against North Linn came on forfeits at the two lowest and three highest weight classes.
Louisa-Muscatine third at Nike Dual Tourney: A fifth-round defeat of Pekin pushed Louisa-Muscatine past them in the standings and into third at the six-team Nike Dual Tournament at Burlington Notre Dame Thursday.
The Falcons finished 2-3 on the night, beating Davis County 42-36 and Pekin 35-33 but falling to Mount Pleasant 57-16, the hosts 48-24 and Highland 41-30.
Cody Calvelage swept his matches, getting five wins for L-M. Gabe Hayes had four at 285 pounds, and Hayden Calvelage and Max Meshek got three wins apiece.
Boys basketball
Wilton 66, Columbus 44: Eric Valdez scored 18 points for Columbus, but it wasn't enough as Wilton jumped out to a 41-19 halftime lead and cruised from there.
Girls basketball
Washington 47, Louisa-Muscatine 39: A 15-4 second quarter run propelled Washington past Louisa-Muscatine on Thursday.
After being held to three points in the first quarter and 11 in the first half, the Falcons exploded for 28 after the break, but it wasn't enough to overcome the 13-point halftime deficit.
Kylee Sanders led L-M with 19 points, including going 8-11 from the free throw line.
