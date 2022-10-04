PREP REPORT

Volleyball

Assumption powers past Central DeWitt: The Assumption High School volleyball team swept Central DeWitt 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 to stay atop the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings. Both Assumption and Pleasant Valley remain 7-0 in league play.

Assumption’s AJ Schubert led with a team-high 10 kills. Ellah Derrer, Dru Dorsey and Maggie Johnson each added seven kills each. Ellie Schubert had a team-high four aces and 30 assists.

Assumption will play both PV (7-0 MAC) and North Scott (6-1 MAC) next week.

Muscatine sweeps West: The Muscatine High School volleyball team took care of Davenport West 26-24, 25-23, 25-15 on Tuesday at West High School.

The Muskies improved to 4-3 in the MAC while the Falcons dropped to 0-7 in league play.

Muscatine’s Annie Zillig had a team-high 12 kills. Brylee Seaman added nine and Marissa Swift also tallied seven.

West’s Sydney Westerhhof had a team-high seven kills and Halee Clare racked up a game-high four blocks.

Muscatine will return to the court at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to host Clinton. West will play next at 9 a.m. Saturday against Maquoketa at the Durant Invite.

Rock Island rallies to defeat Sterling: The Rock Island High School volleyball team stormed back to defeat Sterling 23-25, 25-17, 27-25 Tuesday evening at home.

Rock Island (7-3 WB6) dropped a close first set but responded with a dominant second set before ending the match in extra points in the third to snap its two-game losing streak. Sterling (2-8 WB6) has lost four conference matches in a row.

Senior outside hitter Kayla Rice continued to play at a high level with a team-high 16 kills and four aces. Alexia Clark and Lily DeRudder also tallied five kills each. Autumn Stone recorded three blocks.

The Rocks’ win secured a season sweep over the Golden Warriors.

Rock Island will return to the court at 7 p.m. Thursday at Alleman.

Moline runs past Alleman: The Moline High School volleyball team swept Alleman 25-7, 25-13 to remain atop the Western Big 6 standings. The Maroons (10-0 WB6) extended their conference winning streak to 30 games.

Moline had eight aces and only three errors in the first set. Maddie Determan had a team-high seven kills and junior Ayla Jenkins added three aces and six assists.

Alleman’s Clair Hulke had a team-high three kills for the Pioneers. She crossed the 100-kill mark Tuesday night.

Boys soccer

Moline flies past Galesburg: The Moline High School boys soccer team erupted for a 6-0 shutout victory over Galesburg on Tuesday on the road. The win kept the Maroons (5-1 WB6) alive for a share of the conference title.

Senior Saiheed Jah picked up the hat trick — his fourth in league play — and got the scoring started in the 18th minute with an assist from Jacob Remaly. Sam Ramirez scored a header 55 seconds later to put Moline ahead 2-0 before 20 minutes of play.

Jah struck ahead in the 23rd minute to extend the Moline lead to 3-0 by halftime. Alhassane Sow, Jah and Andres Segovia tacked on goals in the second half to solidify the win.

Moline’s 6-0 victory tied its largest win over a WB6 opponent this season, the other coming against Alleman (6-0).

Sterling takes down Rocky: The Rock Island High School boys soccer team dropped its road matchup against Sterling 2-1 on Tuesday.

The Golden Warriors led 1-0 at halftime before the Rocks tied it in the second half. Sterling’s Carter Chance scored in the final minute to give the Golden Warriors (1-5) their first conference win of the season.

Rock Island (2-4) has lost four straight matches.