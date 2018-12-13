Wrestling
Muskies earn MAC wins: Muscatine used strength in the upper weights to sweep a MAC triangular Thursday, beating Davenport West 66-18 and Pleasant Valley 39-24.
In each match the Muskies suffered only one loss from 152 to 285 pounds.
Jett Fridley (120 pounds), Carson Harder (132), Takpor Tiah (152), Cedric Costillo (160), Brennan Broders (182), Dalton Sell (195) and Shane Mathias (220) each picked up a pair of wins on the night for Muscatine.
Wilton sweeps quadrangular: Wilton got three wins by similar scores at a quadrangular at West Branch on Thursday.
The Beavers topped Anamosa 50-28, Iowa City Regina 54-30 and West Branch 53-24.
Colton Cruse (126 pounds), Trey Sulzberger (138 pounds), Cory Anderson (145 pounds) and Briggs Hartley (285 pounds) got pins for Wilton against both Regina and West Branch.
Wapello splits in New London: Wapello cruised past Cardinal Community 54-22 but fell to hosting New London 43-30 Thursday.
Chase Witte, Elijah Belser, Bryar Murray, Daniel Meeker and Mitchell Moore each picked up two wins for Wapello on the night, with at least one coming by forfeit for each.
Louisa-Muscatine gets one win at triangular: Louisa-Muscatine topped WACO 39-27 but fell 45-28 to Highland Thursday at WACO.
Chase Kruse's major decision win at 160 pounds was the only contested victory against Highland. Tyler Hansen (132), Cody Calvelage (138), Hayden Calvelage (152), Kruse and Gabe Hayes (285) got contested wins against WACO.
Columbus/WMU splits: Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union topped Van Buren 51-18 but fell to Pekin 39-24 on Thursday.
Tucker Bright (132 pounds), Jarod Kadel (138) and Chance Colby (182) each picked up a pair of contested wins for Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union.
Durant drops pair: Durant lost a pair of duals at Tipton on Thursday, falling to the hosts 57-15 and Cascade 53-9.
Ethan Gast (113 pounds) and Kenny Salemi (138 pounds) got pins against Tipton and Dakota Adams got a pin at 220 pounds against Cascade.
