PREP REPORT

Softball

Central DeWitt, Davenport North split: Central DeWitt had control of the opener in Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference softball twinbill to post a 9-5 victory over Davenport North, but the Wildcats rallied in their last at-bat for a 4-3 victory in the nightcap to salvage the split.

Maddy Wardlow singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to rally the Wildcats to their first MAC win of the season. The Sabers had scored three in the top of the sixth to tie the score after North (4-12, 1-7 MAC) went up 3-0 in the third.

In the opener, Central DeWitt (8-11, 3-5 MAC) scored five in the third to take a 7-0 lead and stay in command from there. The Sabers out-hit the Wildcats 12-11.

Baseball

North Scott sweeps Central DeWitt: After having its six-game win streak snapped over the weekend at its home tournament, the North Scott High School baseball team got back to its winning ways on Monday with a Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep of Central DeWitt.

The hosting Lancers took Game 1 by a 7-3 count and the nightcap 10-0 in a game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule. North Scott moved to 13-9, 8-2 MAC and the Sabers dropped to 6-11, 2-6 MAC.

Seniors Cody Sunny and Sam Skarich were instrumental in the victories as they picked up the pitching wins. Drew Sacia pitched the final two innings of the opener.

In the opener, North Scott's Sunny and Ryan Campbell each had three hits to counter Central DeWitt’s Mitchell Maher and Drew McAvan who each had three hits.

Sunny and Skarich each had two hits for North Scott in the nightcap.

North, Clinton split: Davenport North took the opener 6-4 and Clinton rebounded with a 13-3 five-inning victory in the nightcap as they split their Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill in Clinton.

Davenport North is now 6-11, 4-6 MAC and Clinton is 8-6, 5-3.

West, Muscatine split: Hosting Muscatine recorded an 11-7 victory to open Monday's Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader, but Davenport West bounced back for a 5-4 victory to gain the split.

West is now 8-13, 2-6 MAC and Muscatine is 3-15 overall, 1-9 in MAC action.

-- Staff report

