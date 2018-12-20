Wrestling
PV, North, Clinton each win: Pleasant Valley, Davenport North and Clinton split their MAC triangular Thursday, with each team going 1-1.
Pleasant Valley beat Clinton 45-34 but lost to North 45-35. Clinton beat North 39-36.
For the Spartans, Josh Pelzer (132), Hunter Meyrer (138), Eli Loyd (152) and Ryan Kammerer (170) each got two contested wins, with Meyrer's, Loyd's and Kammerer's all coming by pin. Ryan Kilstrom (285) got a pin and a forfeit victory.
The Wildcats got two pins each from Samuel Hamma (145) and Kyp Ridenhour (285) and a pin and forfeit win from Eleazar Valerio (106) and Tateum Park (113).
The upper weights led the River Kings, with Kyle Guilliams (160), Trevor Bitner (182), Ethan Barry (195) and Hunter Randall (220) each getting two wins along with Justin Brewer (120).
Bettendorf cruises to triangular sweep: The Bulldogs nearly swept Davenport West, 72-3, and topped Burlington 59-16.
In the third match, Burlington edged West on a tiebreaker 40-39.
Bettendorf got two contested wins from Rylan Hughbanks (138), Voyen Adamson (160), Will Jefferson (170), Kane Schmidt (195) and Griffin Liddle (285).
West got two wins from Tyreese Johnson, whose 3-2 decision win scored the only points against Bettendorf.
Assumption sweeps triangular: Assumption topped Muscatine 54-12 and Davenport Central 62-15 on Thursday to sweep the MAC dual.
Muscatine beat Central 62-9 in the other dual.
Collin Wehr (113), TJ Fitzpatrick (120), Noah Gonzalez (126), Jacob Felderman (132), Parker Foley (138), Evan Forker (152), Joe Deckert (160), Kole Kreinbring (182), Julien Broderson (195) and Seth Adrian (220) each got two wins for Assumption.
Muscatine got two wins from Ryan Townsend (145) and Tim Nimely (170) won twice for Muscatine, and Central got two wins from Nathan Canfield at 106 and Manuel McGowan-Serrano at 285.
Girls basketball
Muscatine 41, Burlington 26: It's been an up-and-down season thus far for the Muscatine girls basketball team. However, Muscatine will enter Christmas break with its spirits high after outscoring Burlington by 12 in the second half to pick up a 41-26 road win on Thursday. For Muscatine (3-8, 3-5) all three of its wins have come on the road this season.
Sophomore Zoey Long led the Muskies with 15 points and was benefited from improved ball movement in the second half for the Muskies while outscoring the Grayhounds 26-14 after halftime. Meanwhile, fellow sophomore Alicia Garcia added 14 points for the Muskies, and she's now been in double figures in six of the last seven games.
