Boys basketball

Louisa-Muscatine 53, Columbus 45: Alex Yerington scored 26 points to propel Louisa-Muscatine to a victory over Columbus on Friday.

Eric Valdez scored 21 points to pace Columbus.

The Falcons led 20-18 at halftime and started to expand its advantage late in the second quarter, maintaining a lead of six to 11 points for most of the fourth quarter.

Girls basketball

Pekin 41, Wapello 26: Wapello couldn't overcome a first half in which it scored eight points, including just one in the first quarter, against Pekin on Friday.

Sammy Ewart and Eryka Dickey shared team-high scoring honors for Wapello with nine points. 

Louisa-Muscatine 59, Columbus 14: Louisa-Muscatine held Columbus without a point in the first quarter on its way to a decisive victory on Friday.

Kylee Sanders scored 20 points for L-M and Hailey Sanders added nine points.

Daniela Cruz led Columbus with five points.

On the back of that scoreless first quarter, L-M built a 29-8 halftime advantage on its way to the win.

