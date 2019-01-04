Boys basketball
Louisa-Muscatine 53, Columbus 45: Alex Yerington scored 26 points to propel Louisa-Muscatine to a victory over Columbus on Friday.
Eric Valdez scored 21 points to pace Columbus.
The Falcons led 20-18 at halftime and started to expand its advantage late in the second quarter, maintaining a lead of six to 11 points for most of the fourth quarter.
Girls basketball
Pekin 41, Wapello 26: Wapello couldn't overcome a first half in which it scored eight points, including just one in the first quarter, against Pekin on Friday.
Sammy Ewart and Eryka Dickey shared team-high scoring honors for Wapello with nine points.
Louisa-Muscatine 59, Columbus 14: Louisa-Muscatine held Columbus without a point in the first quarter on its way to a decisive victory on Friday.
Kylee Sanders scored 20 points for L-M and Hailey Sanders added nine points.
Daniela Cruz led Columbus with five points.
On the back of that scoreless first quarter, L-M built a 29-8 halftime advantage on its way to the win.
