PREP REPORT

Boys soccer

Alleman falls short in extra time to Sterling: There was plenty of drama on the soccer pitch at the Alleman Sports Complex on Monday night in the Pioneers' Western Big 6 Conference matchup with Sterling.

Fabricio Pena scored both goals in extra time to lift the Golden Warriors to a 3-1 victory over the Pioneers.

Alleman's Ryan Schmitt was fouled from behind in the 96th minute, and set up a free kick for the Pioneers. Junior Jamie Diaz put a shot on goal, but the ball was saved by Sterling keeper Sergio Garcia.

The Golden Warriors countered and Pena finished a goal in front of the Alleman net. He scored another goal just a minute later to put the game away for Sterling (1-1, 1-0 WB6).

Moline, Quincy ends in stalemate: Monday’s Western Big 6 Conference boys soccer match between rivals Quincy and Moline had a little bit of everything.

After 100 minutes of game time and 2 hours, 41 minutes of real time, the Blue Devils and Maroons left the pitch in a 2-2 draw.

Quincy (2-2-1, 1-0-1) rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the second half that started with a fortunate bounce in the 63rd minute.