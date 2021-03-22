PREP REPORT

Boys soccer
Alleman falls short in extra time to Sterling: There was plenty of drama on the soccer pitch at the Alleman Sports Complex on Monday night in the Pioneers' Western Big 6 Conference matchup with Sterling.
Fabricio Pena scored both goals in extra time to lift the Golden Warriors to a 3-1 victory over the Pioneers.
Alleman's Ryan Schmitt was fouled from behind in the 96th minute, and set up a free kick for the Pioneers. Junior Jamie Diaz put a shot on goal, but the ball was saved by Sterling keeper Sergio Garcia.
The Golden Warriors countered and Pena finished a goal in front of the Alleman net. He scored another goal just a minute later to put the game away for Sterling (1-1, 1-0 WB6).
Moline, Quincy ends in stalemate: Monday’s Western Big 6 Conference boys soccer match between rivals Quincy and Moline had a little bit of everything.
After 100 minutes of game time and 2 hours, 41 minutes of real time, the Blue Devils and Maroons left the pitch in a 2-2 draw.
Quincy (2-2-1, 1-0-1) rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the second half that started with a fortunate bounce in the 63rd minute.
Andrew Vandermaiden touched it in front of the net for the Blue Devils and after Maroons netminder Carson Klavohn couldn’t corral it, the ball ricocheted off defender Michael Galvin, and into the back of the net to make it 2-1.
Gavin Higgins tied the game at 2 with a penalty kick goal in the 80th minute.
Geneseo's defense holds Rocky in check in non-conference clash: Although it was a non-conference game, the Geneseo High School boys soccer team showed a defensive ability to contain Rock Island despite graduating its whole back line last season.
The Maple Leafs held off the Rocks for a 3-2 home win on Monday night, limiting a speedy Rocks’ offense in the process.
Geneseo is off to a 3-0 start and the defending Western Big 6 Conference champ Rocks are 1-2 after jockeying with its lineup in the loss.
Rocky's Irakoze Emery’s scored the first of his two goals in the 30th minute. Geneseo’s Conner Nelson natted the equalizer four minutes later, and Nate Clark-Holke gave the Leafs the lead with a goal 60 seconds later.
Volleyball
Maroons sweep day-night doubleheader: Trying to squeeze in as many matches as possible in a shortened season, the Moline High School volleyball team gave itself a unique test Monday.
After sweeping Bloomington at Wharton Field House in the opening match of a day-night doubleheader, the Maroons came here for the evening and got all they could handle from Riverdale.
After closing the second set with five straight points to force a third set, Moline took control quickly in the deciding stanza as it moved to 5-0 with a 22-25, 25-20, 25-8 victory over the Rams.
Junior setter Carly Rouse dished out 33 assists in addition to adding nine digs. Ella Ramsay and Caylee Brandes each had 10 kills for Moline.
Three Maroons finished with at least six kills. Defensively, Ava Michna added 22 digs and Ramsay had 13.
Earlier Monday, another balanced performance paved the way for the Maroons as they swept the Purple Raiders.