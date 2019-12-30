Prep report

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — It is all about patience when you play the Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball team. The Rock Island Rocks had it and put the Tigers away 61-43 in the Large School Boys championship game at the State Farm Classic on Monday.

It is the Rocks'second title victory at the Shirk Center in as many years.

The Rocks were playing in the title game for the fourth time in the last eight years (with three wins) and grabbed their eighth trophy in the last 14 years.

WWS is a team that wants to play the game at a snail's pace, looking for backdoor cuts and open 3-point shots.

Leading 28-24 after halftime, the Rocks (10-3) finally found that opening they work looking for, scoring of their first six possessions of the second half to build a double-digit lead that the Tigers (9-6) could never recover from.

"They are so hard to play against," Rocky coach Thom Sigel said. "You have to be patient on offense and defense. They run so many cuts and use screens looking for the backdoor or the open 3, you just have to be ready for it.

"We worked on it all day and did a really good job. I also liked the way we moved the ball and used our size advantage inside."