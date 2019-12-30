Prep report

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — It is all about patience when you play the Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball team. The Rock Island Rocks had it and put the Tigers away 61-43 in the Large School Boys championship game at the State Farm Classic on Monday.
It is the Rocks'second title victory at the Shirk Center in as many years.
The Rocks were playing in the title game for the fourth time in the last eight years (with three wins) and grabbed their eighth trophy in the last 14 years.
WWS is a team that wants to play the game at a snail's pace, looking for backdoor cuts and open 3-point shots.
Leading 28-24 after halftime, the Rocks (10-3) finally found that opening they work looking for, scoring of their first six possessions of the second half to build a double-digit lead that the Tigers (9-6) could never recover from.
"They are so hard to play against," Rocky coach Thom Sigel said. "You have to be patient on offense and defense. They run so many cuts and use screens looking for the backdoor or the open 3, you just have to be ready for it.
"We worked on it all day and did a really good job. I also liked the way we moved the ball and used our size advantage inside."
That size advantage saw big men Taurean Holtam (12 points and 3 rebounds) and Solomon Gustafson (10 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists) dominate the paint. Malachi Key added six points and four rebounds.
Sterling Newman 42, E-P 29: Marcus Williams collected 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals to earn Most Valuable Player honors in the championship game of the 18th annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic.
Down 18-15 at halftime and trailing just 20-19 early in the third quarter, Erie-Prophetstown (5-6) went dry offensively as Newman (13-2) went on a 16-2 run to close the period, capped on a basket by Williams just before the buzzer.
Stockton 35, Alleman 34: Looking to end the 2019 portion of their schedule on a high note, the Alleman Pioneers instead experienced last-second heartbreak in its Warkins finale.
After Alleman tied Stockton 34-34 on a Cameron Wallace bucket with 20.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter, a foul sent the Blackhawks' Drew McGovern to the free throw line with 4.1 seconds on the clock. He hit his first shot, but missed his second and the Pioneers' Paul Rouse grabbed the rebound with 1.2 seconds remaining.
However, Alleman's last-ditch inbounds pass was tipped and stolen by Stockton's Mitchel Coffey as time expired, dropping the Pioneers to 2-14 going into the new decade.
Lena-Winslow 58, Orion 41: Lena-Winslow's Luke Benson drained five 3-pointers and tallied 20 points as the Panthers pulled away in the second half to top Orion (10-4). Will Dunlap had 10 points to lead the Chargers, who trailed just 26-21 at the half.
Morrison 56, Mercer County 47: Led by T.C. Ottens' 19 points, the Morrison Mustangs turned a one-point deficit into a four-point halftime lead, then opened up a 41-33 advantage going into the final quarter. Seth Crawley led the Golden Eagles (1-10) with 16 points.
Fulton 70, Stark County 38: An 18-3 second-period run was the difference for Fulton (10-5) as the Steamers rolled to the crossover win behind the duo of Connor Barnett (20 points) and Bradlee Damhoff (18 points).
Beecher 48, Riverdale 38: Warkins newcomer Beecher ended its week with a win as Duane Doss's 19 points led the Bobcats past Riverdale (6-10). Ryan Bussert matched Doss by leading the Rams with 19 points, hitting four 3-pointers.
Girls basketball
Mercer County 47, Bureau Valley 38: The Golden Eagles (11-5) wrapped up a 3-1 tourney run at Warkins behind a game-high 17 points from senior standout Karli Stineman.
Wethersfield 64, Orion 56: Wethersfield (6-11) finished its Warkins week at 3-2 after topping Orion behind 21 points from Lexi Nichols, who hit 9 of 12 free throws, and 17 from Kaitlyn Witte, who drained five 3-pointers. Teammate Jasira Stevenson chipped in 12 points.
Rockridge 43, Erie-Prophetstown 16: Also finishing with a 3-2 tourney mark was Rockridge, which also returned to the .500 mark at 9-9 after dominating Erie-Prophetstown (2-11) behind sophomore Kierney McDonald's 14 points.