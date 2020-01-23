Prep report

Wrestling

Muscatine splits in MAC triangular: The Muskies used pins by Connor Beck at 152 pounds, Kaden Fisher at 220 pounds, Jett Fridley at 132 pounds and Carson Harder at 138 pounds to grab a 41-33 win over Davenport North on Thursday.

Muscatine dropped its second match of the triangular 58-12 to Bettendorf. Mason Crabtree picked up the Muskies' only pin in that match at 126 pounds.

Crabtree and 170-pounder Tim Nimley each won two matches on the night.

L-M swept: Gabe Hayes picked up three wins at 285 pounds, but the Falcons were swept in their three duals Thursday.

Louisa-Muscatine lost to Mediapolis 33-24, New London 43-15 and Pekin 54-18.

Hayes' wins included pins against Mediapolis and Pekin.

Max Mashek (152 pounds) and Hayden Cavelage (160 pounds) each picked up two wins on the night for L-M.

Girls basketball

Louisa-Muscatine 58, Hillcrest Academy 22: Louisa-Muscatine built an 18-point lead and kept adding to it in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference win over Hillcrest Academy.