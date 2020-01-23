Prep report

Wrestling
Muscatine splits in MAC triangular: The Muskies used pins by Connor Beck at 152 pounds, Kaden Fisher at 220 pounds, Jett Fridley at 132 pounds and Carson Harder at 138 pounds to grab a 41-33 win over Davenport North on Thursday.
Muscatine dropped its second match of the triangular 58-12 to Bettendorf. Mason Crabtree picked up the Muskies' only pin in that match at 126 pounds.
Crabtree and 170-pounder Tim Nimley each won two matches on the night.
L-M swept: Gabe Hayes picked up three wins at 285 pounds, but the Falcons were swept in their three duals Thursday.
Louisa-Muscatine lost to Mediapolis 33-24, New London 43-15 and Pekin 54-18.
Hayes' wins included pins against Mediapolis and Pekin.
Max Mashek (152 pounds) and Hayden Cavelage (160 pounds) each picked up two wins on the night for L-M.
Girls basketball
Louisa-Muscatine 58, Hillcrest Academy 22: Louisa-Muscatine built an 18-point lead and kept adding to it in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference win over Hillcrest Academy.
A total of 11 Falcon girls got on the scoreboard, led by Hailey Sanders' 14 points.
Raegan Downing added 10 for Louisa-Muscatine, which improved to 10-5 on the season, 9-3 in the SEISC.
Esther Hughes scored 20 of Hillcrest's 22 points as it fell to 1-13.
Boys basketball
Hillcrest Academy 64, Louisa-Muscatine 43: Hillcrest put up 39 points in the first half and cruised from there in an SEISC win over Louisa-Muscatine on Thursday.
Brock Jeambey led the Falcons with 12 points. Jared Woerly chipped in 11 and Emmanuel Walker 10 for Louisa-Muscatine, which fell to 2-13, 1-9 in the SEISC.
Kobe Borntrager led Hillcrest (6-6, 6-5) with 19 points.