PREP REPORT

Baseball

Erie-Prophetstown 7, Geneseo 3: The Erie-Prophetstown Panthers scored in each of the first four innings to build a nice lead en route to a 7-3 nonconference victory over Geneseo Wednesday evening at Richmond Hill Park in Geneseo.

The victorious Panthers out-hit the Maple Leafs 11-7 and were able to cover two miscues in the victory. Kolby Franks led E-P with three hits, while Connor Sibley and Tucker VanDeWostine each had two. All three drove in two runs.

Nathan Clementz and Thomas Henson each had two hits for the Maple Leafs with Henson driving in a pair of runs.

Softball

Moline 7, Orion 6: The Moline Maroons squandered a nice start to Wednesday’s nonconference softball game but rallied for a run in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 7-6 victory over the Orion Chargers at Bob Seitz Field.

Kayla Collins was the winning pitcher in relief of Kayley Reynolds. Five Maroons drove in runs to help offset a five-run Orion sixth inning that knotted the score at 6.

Girls golf

PV wins again: The location was different but the final results were the same as the Pleasant Valley High School girls golf team added another team title to its resume on Wednesday as Bettendorf’s Shannyn Vogler captured another individual one.

The Spartans shot a team score of 325 to win the nine-team Davenport West Falcon Invitational at Emeis Golf Course with Vogler shooting a 4-under 70 to win individual medalist honors. Those were the same finishes for each on Tuesday at the Linn-Mar Invitational.

Maura Peters also carded an under-par round, shooting 73, to lead the Spartans with the only other individual score in the 70s.

— Staff report

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.