There is no quit in the United Township High School softball team.

The Panthers scored the last eight runs of their extra-inning game on Friday afternoon to defeat the Pekin Dragons 16-10 and capture the Class 4A regional championship on their home field.

As the lower seed and visiting team, UT scored two runs on a critical home run by sophomore Tiana Casas to tie the game at 10, and then the Panthers exploded for six runs in the top of the eighth inning to virtually put the game out of reach.

The first big blow of the inning was a double to the centerfield fence off the bat of junior catcher Marilyn Boyer, scoring second baseman Kaylie Pena and third baseman Miah Berhenke.

“I had just one thought at the plate, and that was to come through for my teammates,” said Boyer after the game and plaque presentation ceremony. “It was such a great ballgame, we kept fighting and never got discouraged."

After Boyer put the Panthers in the lead, first baseman Addieson Griffith singled in Boyer. Casas reached base on an infield error, and relief pitcher Emily Stevens settled into the batter’s box.

“Honestly, I haven’t been hitting as well as I know I can, so I was just looking for a pitch I could make good contact with,” said Stevens.

The freshman pitcher made up for any season hitting woes with a long home run over the centerfield fence, a three-run shot that ignited the large crowd and gave the Panthers a lead they would not relinquish.

Stevens shut down the Dragons in the bottom of the eight inning to secure the win, after relieving starter Samantha Verstraete in the fourth inning. There were four lead changes in the game, as both teams displayed a great deal of offensive firepower.

“I realized that Pekin was a good hitting team, and as a freshman pitcher, my attitude was to keep working, throw strikes, and my teammates would do the job behind me on defense,” Stevens said.

With the regional win, the 22-14 Panthers will play on Tuesday in the Normal Community sectional against the winner of Bradley-Bourbonnais and Minooka.

“I told our players after the game that if they weren’t having fun in this one, they don’t know what fun is,” said UT coach John Alonzo after the game. “There is nothing better than winning the regional championship on our home field, with our school and our community supporting us. I could not be more proud of this team and what we have accomplished this season.”

United Township scored the first five runs of the game, and it appeared as if the Panthers might have an easy route to victory.

But teams don’t reach the championship level if they can’t hit, and Pekin’s senior centerfielder Courtney Campbell can.

Campbell singled in the first inning and was stranded on the basepaths, but in the bottom of the third inning, with Ashley Davis on base, Campbell smoked the first of her two long home runs to centerfield for the Dragons.

One inning later, Campbell strutted to the plate with two runners on the bags, and left the yard again. At the end of four innings, the Pekin had wiped out the UT advantage and led 6-5.

The Panthers struck right back in the top of the fifth inning on a Casas two-run single. Pekin answered again in he fifth, but UT grabbed the lead again on a Chloe Ledford solo home run.

The back-and-forth affair continued when the Dragon scored three in the sixth to lead 10-8.

Undeterred, the Panthers found enough offense late to prevail.

“That game was pretty hard on this coach, that is for certain, but our team does not know the definition of quit, they hold each other up, and are gaining more and more confidence as we keep this run alive,” said Alonzo.