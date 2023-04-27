When the pitching and defense is impenetrable, it doesn’t take much scoring to win a game.

And the Sterling High School's softball team proved the point on Thursday afternoon at Rock Island’s Francis Willard Elementary School.

Starting pitcher Sienna Stingley was masterful in going the distance in the Golden Warriors 1-0 Western Big Six victory over Rock Island. Stingley, a junior, struck out 16 batters and gave up just one walk.

“It was a lot of fun, mostly because I am so confident in my teammates, I can focus on my approach, trying to get ahead of batters and throw strikes,” said Stingley. “I do what I do for my teammates, they lift me up and help me to stay strong throughout the game. We are that kind of team; we support each other no matter what.”

The Golden Warriors are 14-4 on the season, and 8-1 in the Western Big 6. It is tied in the loss column with Geneseo after it fell to United Township 9-4.

Coach Julie Hudnall’s Rock Island Rocks sit at 8-8 for the year, and 4-5 in the conference.

Sterling scored the only run in the game in the top of the third inning. With one out, leadoff batter Lilly Cantu smoked a double into right field, advanced to third base on a passed ball, and scored when centerfielder Lauren Jacobs hit a sacrifice fly liner to right field.

Sterling coach, Donnie Dittmar, recently inserted Cantu into the leadoff spot, because of her ability to get on base consistently.

“Lilly is only a freshman, but she makes great contact, is an excellent baserunner, and has proven herself to be very capable at the top of the lineup,” Dittmar said.

Cantu is appreciative of her coach’s confidence in her.

“I’m loving it, getting the opportunity to help my team,” she said. “I knew the way the Rock Island pitcher was shutting us down, I had to concentrate, keep my head down and hit the ball hard. And when I got on base, I was confident one of our big hitters would drive me home.”

The Rocks pitching duo of senior Alexis Carrol and sophomore A’rion Lonergan were also exceptional in the high-pressure conference battle with 10 combined strikeouts.

“I told our players that there are such things as good losses, and that was the case tonight,” Hudnall said. “We had a couple of scoring opportunities that did not work out, but our pitching was very strong, and our defense was good. We need to continue to work on our approaches at the plate, put pressure on the other team by making contact and creating opportunities on the basepaths.”

Rock Island’s primary scoring chances occurred in the third and fifth innings.

Catcher Jozie Kerr hit a long double to centerfield with two outs in the third and was stranded there. In the fifth, right fielder Ella Leahy and Lonergan smacked back-to-back singles with one out.

Stingley struck out the next two batters to end the inning. Stingley also struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh inning to seal the victory for the Golden Warriors.