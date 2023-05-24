Athletes of the week

Annie Wirth

School: Geneseo

Sport: Track and field

Year: Senior

Bound for the University of Iowa in the fall, Wirth capped her track career at Geneseo with her straight Illinois Class 2A high jump title and also claimed the long jump. Wirth was one of three jumpers left with the bar raised to 5-06.50 and she cleared it on her first attempt. Two of her leaps in the long jump would have won the event. Wirth also medaled in the 300 hurdles and was on the Maple Leafs 1,600-meter relay that placed third.

Nicholas Patrick

School: Alleman

Sport: Tennis

Year: Sophomore

One of the top 2025 recruits in the nation continued his mastery on the court by breezing to the Illinois Class 1A sectional title in Rochelle. Patrick didn't drop a game in the two days and punctuated his state berth with a victory over Sterling's Brecken Peterson, who he beat for the Western Big 6 Conference singles title. Patrick remains perfect in his prep career and will vie for his second straight state championship in Palatine.

Talib Bird

School: Northeast

Sport: Track and field

Year: Senior

Bird captured the Iowa Class 2A 100-meter dash title in a lifetime best 10.81 seconds for his first career individual state championship. The sprinter was on the Rebels' runner-up distance medley relay last spring, then added two more relay medals this season. Bird ran the second leg on Northeast's third place 800 relay and seventh place 400 quartet. He is believed to be the first open 100 state champ in Northeast history.

Teams of the week

Calamus-Wheatland girls track and field

Last week: Spurred by the prowess of distance star Noelle Steines, the Warriors totaled 38 points to hoist their first ever state team title in track and field. They clipped 2022 champ Nashua-Plainfield by five and AGWSR by six points. Steines had a hand in all of the points, winning the 3,000 and 1,500-meter runs and joining Aubrey Connelly, Emily Boeckmann and Courtney Knoche for the distance medley crown. Steines was second in the 800.

Central DeWitt girls tennis

Last week: In the Sabers third year of existing as a program, they qualified for the Class 1A state semifinals with a 5-3 victory over second-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier. DeWitt will be joined at Waukee Northwest High School on May 30 along with Pella, Waterloo Columbus and Clarinda. The Sabers won four of the six singles flights against the Saints, then secured the win with a three-set triumph at No. 3 doubles.

Mercer County boys track and field

Last week: The Golden Eagles qualified an area-best 11 events for the Illinois Class 1A state meet en route to a sectional title in Wethersfield. Derek Coulter won a sectional title in the 3,200-meter run plus Chase Olson (triple jump) and Brecken Heinrichs (110 hurdles) also were victorious. MerCo's three of its four relays finished in the top-four, two of them running under state qualifying standards to claim a spot on the O'Brien Field track.