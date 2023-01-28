Prep wrestling report: Four champions push Geneseo to Western Big 6 crown

QUINCY, Ill. — Fueled by four champions, two runner-ups and a handful of top-four finishes, Geneseo clipped Quincy 197-160 to win the Western Big 6 conference title in Quincy on Saturday.

Rock Island finished third with 144 points while Moline placed fifth with 101.5 points. Alleman and United Township tied for seventh with 25 points apiece. It is the second year in a row the Maple Leafs stand atop the conference.

Zachary Montez won his second conference title in a row with a dominant showing of a tech fall win in the quarters at 132 pounds, then a pair of 6-0 verdicts, the latest in the finals against Galesburg's 30-match winner Rocky Almendarez.

Tim Stohl, runner-up last year at 220, broke through on Saturday with three pins to finish first. Tim Sebastian (106) and Josh Hock (152) combined for five falls to each win their first conference title.

Rock Island also finished with four champions in Truth Vesey (113), Daniel McGhee (120), Amare Overton (170) and Andrew Marquez (195). Vesey and Marquez went back-to-back.

Vesey, McGhee and Overton combined for eight bonus point wins while Marquez went pin, major decision and 9-2 triumph over Geneseo's Landon Shoemaker in the finals.

Moline's Noah Tapia (145) remained perfect on the year as he recorded two first period falls to win the conference title. The Maroons had three others in the finals, but went 0-3 in those bouts.

Alleman's Adam Jacks (132) and UT's Xavier Marolf (120) each placed third.

Wilton dominates RVC tourney: Eight individual champions and 13 of their 14 wrestlers placing in the top-five, the Class 1A second-ranked Beavers cruised to the River Valley Conference title with an astounding 291 points at West Branch.

Tipton placed fourth with 112.5 points and West Liberty finished seventh at 92 points. Durant (57), Camanche (28) and Northeast (27) were 12th-14th, respectively.

Wilton won the first six title matches in a row and Gabriel Brisker (120), Brody Brisker (126) and Trae Hagen (138) eclipsed the 40-win mark on the season. Austin Etzel (113) won a wild 14-10 match over Monticello's Jonah Luensman while Mason Shirk (106) claimed a 14-3 major decision win against Tipton's Jayson Johnson.

Jordan Dusenberry (132), Kaden Shirk (182) and Kaufmann (285) all won their finals matches by pin.

Tipton didn't have a champion, but its depth carried it to a top-five team finish. Nine of the Tigers' wrestlers placed with Johnson and Tristin Sorgenfrey (138) placing in the top-three.

Joshua Zeman won a conference title for West Liberty at 152, clipping Wilton's Garrett Burkle 9-8 in the finals. In the semis, Zeman edged out Anamosa's Miken Wheeler by 6-5 decision. The Comets had four others place in the top-four.

Durant's Kadyn Kraklio (160) made it to the finals on two bonus point wins, but was pinned by Bellevue's Casey Tath in 5:03. Camanche and Northeast each had two top-six finishers.

Four locals finish on top at SEISC tournament: Two wrestlers from Louisa-Muscatine and one apiece from Columbus and Wapello were on top of the podium at Saturday's Southeast Iowa Super Conference tourney in New London.

Columbus finished as the runner-up in the team race with 176 points behind the 242.5 amassed by West Burlington Notre Dame. Wapello (135) and Louisa-Muscatine (101) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Kendal Pugh (170) and Spencer Kessel (220) recorded first place finishes for the Falcons. Pugh notched a pin and an 11-6 win over Pekin's Gavyn Brown in the finals while Kessel had two pins, including sticking 39-match winner Trent Wilkerson of New London in 0:52.

Columbus heavyweight Russel Coil improved to 39-4 on the year with a title behind two pins in under one minute. The Wildcats went 0-3 in their other title matches, but recorded six that placed in the top-four.

Wapello's Zach Harbison (138) registered 8-3 and 6-2 verdicts then pinned Burlington Notre Dame's Kynnick Christofferson in 3:17. The Indians had eight wrestlers finish top-five, including two runner-ups.