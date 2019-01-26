Central DeWitt's Zeimet earns Wamac title: Keaton Zeimet earned a technical fall against West Delaware's Blake Engel to capture the Wamac tournament 106-pound title Saturday.
None of Zeimet's wins went the distance as he followed a first-round bye with a pin and a pair of technical falls.
Mitchell Michoski earned sixth place for Central DeWitt, which finished 13th in the team standings. West Delaware won, with Solon taking second.
Maquoketa's Taven Rich (285 pounds) bounced back from a semifinal loss to West Delaware's Carson Petlon to pick up a pair of pins in wrestlebacks and earn third place, the top finish of any Maquoketa wrestler.
Abraham Michel placed fourth at 170 pounds for Maquoketa, which finished 12th in the team standings.
West Liberty claims RVC title: West Liberty won its fifth straight River Valley Conference tournament title Saturday at North Cedar High School.
The Comets finished with 215 points to edge Camanche (198.5). Wilton was third at 140.
Will Esmoil (145) and Coy Ruess (152) captured titles for West Liberty. Camanche had four champions in Ben Vogel (120), Eric Kinkaid (126), Baylor Crigger (160) and Eric Campie (170).
Other local champions were Wilton's Kael Brisker (106) and North Cedar's Brody Hawtrey (138).
Moline sweeps pair at Big Six quadrangular: With Rock Island wresting away the league championship Friday, Moline settled for second in a big way, showing off postseason readiness with wins over resilient Quincy (51-25) and Galesburg (66-9).
Moline's Isaac Martinez impressed, pinning Quincy’s Carson Neally at 2:25 in the 132-pound match and then moving up a weight to pin Galesburg’s Scott Hoffman at 0:43 in the 137 pound battle.
United Township, even giving up multiple weight class forfeits, exited with a split. It lost to Quincy 57-24, but pulled out a victory over Galesburg, 34-33.
Hunter Aldrich at 132 pounds and Cade Harris at 170 pounds picked up a pair of wins for UT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.