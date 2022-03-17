Prepare for the Healthcare Profession at Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences

About Trinity College

Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences has had a presence in the Quad Cities for more than 124 years. Trinity College's long history of educating healthcare professionals demonstrates responsiveness to the changing healthcare needs of our region, country, and world. From inception, Trinity College, and its predecessor schools/colleges, have maintained a strong affiliation with UnityPoint Health-Trinity and its predecessor hospitals and healthcare systems. Trinity College of Nursing has become a community leader in developing competent and knowledgeable healthcare professionals for our community and beyond.

Trinity College is accredited and approved by the Higher Learning Commission, Illinois Board of Higher Education, Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation - Board of Nursing, and the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology. These accreditations and approvals signify the high quality of educational offerings at Trinity College.

The Trinity College Experience

The academic programs at Trinity College are well-respected and focus on the development of critical thinking and practical skills necessary for entry into today's fast-changing healthcare environment. Through our affiliation with UnityPoint Health-Trinity, and other health care systems in the area, our students work with some of the most technologically advanced equipment in the healthcare industry, in both simulated and real-life clinical settings.

Our dedicated faculty and staff work closely with other area healthcare professionals, bringing a collaborative and holistic approach to the curriculum in all Trinity College programs. A Trinity College education is a transformative experience for students as they develop personally, academically, and professionally as a healthcare professional.

What Trinity College Offers

At Trinity College, we strive to create an educational environment that supports students in their journey to achieve personal, educational, and career goals. As our institutional Mission states, Trinity College incorporate innovative teaching and learning strategies to develop health care professionals who go out into the world to promote the health of individuals, families, and communities. A Trinity College education is values driven, emphasizing clinical reasoning and the artful delivery of culturally sensitive care to those served. Best Practices, Caring, Diversity, Integrity, and Life-long Learning are values held dearly by graduates of Trinity College.

Trinity College offers a variety of ways for students to engage in campus life. An active Student Government Association provides an opportunity for students to develop skills in the areas of leadership, decision-making, planning, organizing, community engagement, and human relations. Trinity College students are encouraged to engage with faculty and staff outside of the classroom or clinical setting through participation on College committees, volunteer activities, or official College events. Trinity College honor societies such as Sigma Theta Tau International Society of Nursing – Chi Rho Chapter and Phi Theta Kappa help future healthcare professionals network and engage in scholarly exploration within their chosen profession. Trinity College provides many exciting opportunities for students to be involved in College life and the local community.

Trinity College offers the following programs:

Undergraduate

Bachelor of Science in Nursing - Accelerated (15-month)

Bachelor of Science in Nursing - Basic (2 year)

Bachelor of Science in Nursing - Completion (RN-BSN online)

Associate of Applied Science - Radiography (2 year)

Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences (online)

Graduate

Master of Science in Nursing – Nursing Education (online)

Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing (2 year)

EDGE Program

The Early Degree Guaranteed Entry (EDGE) option offers an excellent opportunity for high school students to obtain acceptance to Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences prior to graduating from high school.

EDGE Guide

Call (309) 779-7700 to schedule an appointment to visit Trinity College, or go online to schedule a campus visit Future Students | Campus Visit (trinitycollegeqc.edu).

Learn more about Trinity College: At A Glance.pdf (trinitycollegeqc.edu).

Health Care Jobs Outlook

According to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the healthcare industry is expected to add 2.6 million new jobs between 2020 and 2030. This places healthcare as the fastest growing career sector in the United States, adding more jobs in the areas of nursing, radiography technology, and medical laboratory sciences than other occupational groups in the U.S.

The healthcare job outlook is strong, with employment of healthcare professionals expected to grow 16 percent from 2020 to 2030.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics – Occupation Outlook Handbook

Registered Nurse https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/registered-nurses.htm

Radiologic Technologist https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/radiologic-technologists.htm

Medical Laboratory Technologist https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/clinical-laboratory-technologists-and-technicians.htm

