If you are cutting into a lawn, you can turn over the sod or remove it entirely, stripping it away with a spade or a sod cutter, which can be rented.
Before stripping the sod, you may want to kill the grass first, either by spraying the area with Roundup, a contact herbicide that kills grass and other plants and then breaks down, or, if you have time to wait, by covering the ground with about a half-dozen layers of newspaper that eventually will kill the grass.
The horticulturists we talked to recommended removing the sod entirely.
Once the grass is removed or turned over, work the ground to loosen it up. This can be done by hand with a spade, but it is back-breaking work.
The first year, you might want to rent (or buy or borrow) a tiller or hire someone to till it for you.
Another option is to build what's called a raised bed.
