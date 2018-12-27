+25 
4. preservation
Buy Now

4. Preservation. So many people did so much to preserve the historic fabric of our community. (See above: Homes). But we want to give a special shout out to Dick and Linda Stone who are doing the impossible with the Lambrite-Iles-Petersen house in Davenport's Gold Coast and to Fred Woller, who saved a circa 1848 threshing barn in Rock Island.

So many people did so much to preserve the historic fabric of our community. (See above: Homes). But we want to give a special shout out to Dick and Linda Stone who are doing the impossible with the Lambrite-Iles-Petersen house in Davenport's Gold Coast and to Fred Woller, who saved a circa 1848 threshing barn in Rock Island.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bi-State Digital Editor

Load comments