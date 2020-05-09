President Trump congratulates UFC for restarting sports

"All three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC's medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment," the UFC said.

The positive results surely increased the focus on the event. Every other sport is watching closely to see how it plays out. White previously said Trump wants the event to serve as a blueprint for the return of live sports.

White didn't want to postpone any fights. He tried to host the event on tribal land in California and still hopes to create a "Fight Island" for future cards.

He settled for Jacksonville for at least a week — with no fans and social-distancing rules in place.

Judges and broadcasters were separated. Fighters, trainers, referees, judges, UFC staff and even outside media had to undergo COVID-19 testing to get inside Veterans Memorial Arena.

But not everyone followed the rules. White mingled and bumped fists with nearly every fighter during official weigh-ins held inside a hotel ballroom Friday.