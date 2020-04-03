Presley Case, North Scott

Height, year: 5-4, senior
Honors/stats: A second team all-state selection by both the IPSWA and the IGCA and was also a Class 4A all-tournament team selection. Averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals and was second in the state regardless of class with 177 assists.
Quick hit: A repeat first-team all-metro selection finished as North Scott's all-time leader with 453 career assists. Headed to St. Ambrose, Case averaged 10.3 points, five assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 steals over her entire career.
