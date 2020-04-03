Presley Case, North Scott
Presley Case, North Scott

  Updated
North Scott vs Lewis Central state basketball

North Scott's Presley Case drives to the basket around Lewis Central's McKenna Paulsen during North Scott vs Lewis Central Class 4A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Height, year: 5-4, senior

Honors/stats: A second team all-state selection by both the IPSWA and the IGCA and was also a Class 4A all-tournament team selection. Averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals and was second in the state regardless of class with 177 assists.

Quick hit: A repeat first-team all-metro selection finished as North Scott's all-time leader with 453 career assists. Headed to St. Ambrose, Case averaged 10.3 points, five assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 steals over her entire career.

