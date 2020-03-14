Preston cancels bid for Geneseo alderman in only contested Henry County race

GENESEO — One man is no longer seeking a seat as 2nd Ward alderman in Geneseo, although his name still will appear on the March 17 primary ballot.

It had been the only contested local race in Henry County. Because Geneseo city officers are nonpartisan, the race will appear on both Democratic and Republican ballots.

Bill Preston said via email March 2 that he wasn't seeking the seat because of personal issues that recently occurred in his life.

A member of the Henry County Board, Preston had been challenging longtime Alderman Robert Wachtel.

"When I signed on, I felt that Bob needed to be replaced," wrote Preston. "He was one of the alderman responsible for getting Lisa Kotter (the former city administrator) appointed. ... Her tenure resulted in the city of Geneseo being so heavily in debt."

City administrator Jo Hollenkamp said recently that Geneseo could still borrow another $11 million and be within the threshold set within the state statutes for percentage of equalized assessed valuation. "We don't want to, but we could," she said.