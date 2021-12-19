Prince: 2022 recruiting class is foundation for Bielema era

When Bret Bielema was hired as head football coach at the University of Illinois, he was going to try and close the borders from other colleges coming in and taking Illinois high school football players.

Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Minnesota, and Iowa State have taken players from Illinois and had success with them.

"When I took the job, I called Illinois high school coaches from all over the state," Bielema said. "I did a number of Zoom calls with some of our staff; we hit the ground running."

This week, according to the Big Ten Network, Illinois signed the 44th best-recruiting class in the country.

Illinois addressed needs. It lost 25 seniors and time to build the program with his own players to fit the style he is going to play. They signed 15 offensive players and seven on defense.

The 44th ranked recruiting class probably does not impress you, but compare that number to this: Purdue checks in at No. 35, Minnesota No. 42, Wisconsin No. 49 and Nebraska is at the bottom at No. 60.

Due to NCAA rules, Bielema can't talk about the possibility of adding transfers which is likely to happen.