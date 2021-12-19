Prince: 2022 recruiting class is foundation for Bielema era

When Bret Bielema was hired as head football coach at the University of Illinois, he was going to try and close the borders from other colleges coming in and taking Illinois high school football players.
Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Minnesota, and Iowa State have taken players from Illinois and had success with them.
"When I took the job, I called Illinois high school coaches from all over the state," Bielema said. "I did a number of Zoom calls with some of our staff; we hit the ground running."
This week, according to the Big Ten Network, Illinois signed the 44th best-recruiting class in the country.
Illinois addressed needs. It lost 25 seniors and time to build the program with his own players to fit the style he is going to play. They signed 15 offensive players and seven on defense.
The 44th ranked recruiting class probably does not impress you, but compare that number to this: Purdue checks in at No. 35, Minnesota No. 42, Wisconsin No. 49 and Nebraska is at the bottom at No. 60.
Due to NCAA rules, Bielema can't talk about the possibility of adding transfers which is likely to happen.
Tommy DeVito was a consensus four-star recruit in high school. In his four years with Syracuse, he threw for more than 3,800 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Looking to build on a five-win season, the offense Illinois displayed in its 47-14 rout over rival Northwestern in the season finale is what needs to happen in all 12 games. They threw for a season-high 242 yards and rushed for 217. For the season, Illinois was last in the Big Ten Conference in offense.
This class will be known as the foundation class that jump-starts the Bielema era.
Former Illinois coach Lovie Smith did leave some talent on the roster; the glaring difference was the coaching.
Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was able to turn around a defense that under Smith finished last in most categories. Walters showed the ability to make in-game adjustments.
Initially, Walter's contract was $850,000 a year for three years. Illinois locked him up through the 2024 campaign and made Walters one of the highest-paid defensive coordinators in the country. The new numbers, $1,050,000 include a $100,000 raise the following two seasons.
Sources believe with the style of play and numbers to back it, look for Illinois to be very successful in the transfer portal coming up.