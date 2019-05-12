Prince of Peace Catholic School has selected these outstanding seniors from its graduating class:
Academics
McKenzie Sparks, child of Paul and Dana Sparks, plans to major in Nursing at Mount Mercy University.
Top 3 achievements: National Honors Society, Governor’s Scholar Recognition Program and 4.0 GPA
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I have learned a lot of things while in high school. However, the thing that I have found to be most important is to just be yourself. No matter what there will be people in your life that either do not like you or that you do not care for but it is important to be who you are and those who love you for you are the most important and will stay around. As Dr. Seuss said, "Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind.''
The Arts
Olivia Gossard, child of Ron and Sarah Gossard, plans to major in Pre-Physical Therapy Biology at Clarke University, Dubuque, Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Theater, National Honor Society and Student Council
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One thing I have learned in high school is patience. This is helpful because being in the theater in a very small school, I have to work with elementary students, middle schoolers, and high schoolers alike. As a team, we have six weeks to put together a performance. This is very challenging, but it has taught me how to be the best I can be and how to work towards my goals because nothing great comes easily. Patience is what drives me to work my hardest and to get through the difficult times. I am so grateful that my school has given me the opportunity to learn these lessons.
Humanities
Katelyn Wilkens, child of Rebecca and Jeremy Wilkens, plans to attend University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
Top 3 achievements: Cumulative GPA is 3.986, inducted into the National Honor Society and being active in Quiz Bowl
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Something that I learned in high school that I will take with me into the future is the importance of time management in order to succeed. Using your time wisely is the key to doing well in high school as well as in the real world. I have learned how to balance school, homework, work, extracurricular activities, family time, and a social life. This will help me as I go to college to manage my time with classes, work, clubs, and more.
Leadership
Payton Schnier, child of Dave and Laura Schnier, plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: Soccer Team Captain, National Honor Society President and Student Council Vice President
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One thing that I have learned and will take with me after high school is how to be a true leader. In order to lead, you must gain the respect and trust of those you are leading, for, people generally do not follow people they don't like. In order to do this, you need to make sacrifices for those looking up to you and bring yourself to their level. Although you may be higher up then those you are leading, you need to be a servant leader to show them you are no different from them and would not make them do anything you yourself wouldn't do. I hope to use these skills which I have learned throughout the remainder of my life so that I can help others succeed and inspire others to become influential leaders in the world.
Math/The Sciences
Patrick Mulholland, child of Bob and Joanne Mulholland, plans to major in Education at Wartburg College Waverly, Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Student Council President, National Honors Society and Basketball State Qualifier
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Receiving the math and science award is a true blessing and is something that fits me especially since I am finishing up calculus 1 and College Biology. Math is a field I want to succeed in so I can achieve my goal of becoming a math teacher. It is easily the most fascinating subject I take at school with multiple different formulas and areas I never knew I could find. Calculus is very different but a challenge that I am glad I accepted. I am actually the only one in the class and some days are challenging but the teacher that supervises me is incredible. Without her, I would struggle greatly. I am hoping to fall through with my plan and be the best teacher I can possibly be.
Vocational Education
Michael Matthew, child of Paul and Deborah Matthew.
Top achievements: Eagle Scout and state basketball tournament
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I have learned many things throughout my life. One thing in particular that will stick with me as I graduate and move on to the real world is that if you do not work hard and put some effort into anything you do, then the outcome will not be favorable to you, and it will have been a waste of everyone’s time. Working hard will make you a successful person, slacking and putting things off will show. Lack of effort results in failure and will get you nowhere. But if you work hard in everything you do, there are no limits to the amount of success you can have in your life. Being an Eagle Scout has helped me learn this because you have to work hard to get your Eagle Scout, no one is just going to hand it to you.
Young Journalist
Johann Hudson, child of Donald and Stacie Hudson, plans to major in Business at Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas.
Top 3 achievements: NHS, track and field and cross country
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Out of the various things that I have learned from my time at Prince of Peace, I will take a few things from here. The first being that writing is a major part of life and it has been instilled in me which will give me a head start for later in life when writing becomes a major part of my life. The second thing is that school is more than just learning it is about family, friendships, and just trying your best every time and giving 100% in class and in sports. The final thing that I will take with me is that it is up to you to decide how well you want to do and that no-one else can tell you how to do. It all comes down to effort and if you want to make a difference the self-drive and effort must be there.
