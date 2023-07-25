The month of July is the biggest month for AAU basketball, and the nation's largest men's and women's AAU event takes place at McCormick Place in Chicago, and one local standout made her presence felt there.

Divine Bourrage is a 6-foot point guard who plays at Davenport North High School. Ranked No. 34 among Class of 2025 recruits, she is considered one of the nation's elite players and showed why.

In the All Iowa Attack's championship game against the California Sparks, she put on a show in front of more than 100 Division I women's college coaches. Bourrage led all scorers with 21 points, was 4-of-4 from behind the arc and made all five of her attempts from the charity stripe.

Bourrage is a different kind of player. She does not gloat or brag about her accomplishments, including being named first-team EYBL at Nike by multiple publications or that entering her junior year at North she has well over 20 high major DI offers.

Watching the action in Chicago was University of Illinois women's coach Shauna Green and assistant coach Britney Anderson, and Iowa Hawkeye assistant coach Jan Jensen.

During a previous interview with Bourrage, she said: "I just want to work hard every day; I don't take anything for granted. I am honored that all of these schools see something in me and would like for me to play for them."

After her dazzling championship game performance that was broadcast by ESPNU, Sparks coach Elbert Kinnebrew tweeted: “After our game today, I showed my respect to number #13 (Divine Bourrage), she was fantastic for the Attack. She is going to help major DI programs win a lot of games in the future.”

According to Prep Girls Hoops, in the class of 2025, Bourrage and fellow North standout Journey Houston will challenge each other as the state's No. 1 recruit. Houston also has well over 10 DI offers.

Schools are calling daily to land Bourrage.

The key for them all: Get her on campus, showcase what you have to offer, what kind of team will be put around her and, more importantly, the environment. She is a winner, and, from all indicators, she may be the next McDonald's All-American who hails from the Quad-Cities and follows in the footsteps of Rock Island's Brea Beal.