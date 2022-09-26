PRINCE ON THE ILLINI: Illinois passes midterms

Only in his second year, Illinois head football Bret Bielema has kept his word to Illini Nation.

When the Prophetstown native held his initial press conference he said that he would improve recruiting — he is doing that. And he would put a product on the field that would make Illinois a competitive program — that is official as well.

The Illini are 3-1, with its only loss coming to Indiana Hoosiers 23-20. Keep in mind the game had several controversial calls that went against Illinois.

Since school started in August, Illinois is due for mid-term grades.

Coaches: The staff put together so quickly has been very impressive. Each coach has an understanding of his role and perfects it on game days. Bielema decided to relieve former offensive coordinator Tony Petersen of his duties. In one year that does not happen at the Division I level. Now the Illini are led by Barry Lundy Jr. who has gotten the attention of the national media.

Grade A-

Offense: Illinois is not predictable like past years where it ranks at the bottom of power-5 schools. It is averaging 28.3 points per game this season. This is an upgrade, but during Big Ten play, this must get to 35 or more. With the league's leading rusher in Chase Brown at 151.2 yards per game, now they have a surprisingly deep threat in sophomore wide receiver Pat Bryant from Jacksonville, Fla.

Grade B-

Defense: Well, this is the easiest grade to give. Coordinator Ryan Walters shows each week why he is one of the highest-paid defensive coordinators in the country. Illinois is a tough team to score on, it gives up just 10.1 points per game. Walters makes adjustments, and his team takes pride in keeping opponents out of the end zone. The problem here is can athletic director Josh Whitman pay him enough to stick around? Sources say he is the leading candidate for new jobs that will come open at the end of the year.

Grade A

Special teams: This may not be fair, but it is the one part of Illinois that needs to improve. Traditionally special team kickers do not receive D-I scholarships. Bielema knows games can be won or lost with special teams. Hence why he was able to secure two of the best punters and kickers in the country in next year's class: David Olano from Naperville, Ill., and Declan Duley from El Paso, Ill. Both players are ranked in the top 10 in the country by Kohl's Kicking.

But this does not help Illinois right now as it sits in the field-goal department with 55.6 percent.

Grade D-