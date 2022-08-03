PRINCE ON THE ILLINI: Illinois will have plenty of quality depth at the quarterback position

It is August, which means NFL, college and high school football is right around the corner, summer is almost over, and school is set to start.

Here are some thoughts on the University of Illinois football team:

The Fighting Illini finished last year with a 5-7 record. Those close to the program know they left three or more games on the table that could have easily been wins. In those losses, the quarterback play was the first place some looked.

Senior Brandon Peters was the guy last year. He came to Illinois from Michigan, after having been ranked as one of the nation’s top prospects coming out of high school. He held offers from Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

One of those losses that could have been flipped into the win column was a 20-17 setback to Maryland. In that game, Peters completed 10 of 26 passes for 185 yards with one interception.

This fall, however, the Illini have a pair of transfer quarterbacks battling for the starting job — newcomer Tommy DeVito and returner Artur Sitkowski.

DeVito comes in as a high-profile quarterback with a lot of experience and confidence. A transfer from Syracuse, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior signal caller could be exactly what Illinois needs — a proven player from the transfer portal with success at the DI level.

DeVito played in 24 games with 15 starts over three seasons, completed 305 of 520 (.586) passes for 3,478 yards and 27 touchdowns with 10 interceptions while rushing for 128 yards and three scores. He has two 300-yard passing games.

“It’s exciting to be back on the field," said DeVito. "It’s a little different; we have some warmer weather. Spring ball was cold and windy. It’s good to be out here in the heat playing football again.”

For those who have not seen DeVito, you are in for a real treat. He is great with the media and said during spring practice, “I’m going to enjoy this; I came here to help Illinois win games.”

Not a lot of speeches from the senior just to sell newspapers — he made that very clear, not sugarcoating things. He is excited to be a part of a new offense directed by Barry Lunney Jr.

“I’ve spent the first day of spring ball to the last day learning the offense," he said. "The difference now compared to spring ball — there is a huge difference. The tempo is so much faster, we’re seeing things differently now.”

Sitkowski, a transfer from Rutgers, showed some good things last year for the Illini before breaking his arm in the Penn State victory and missing the last four games of the season.

The 6-5, 225-pound junior, was playing injured prior to his broken arm. Even with inconsistent passing, he completed 74 of 148 passes for 704 yards and six touchdowns.

“I feel great, I’m really excited," said Sitkowski. "It feels good to be back out there with the guys again. When you’re hurt for a long period of time, it’s tough. Just getting the information I could be back on the practice field, it was like, holy smokes, I couldn’t sleep the night before. I’m really excited. I feel more confident in my arm, I feel great. I throw it how I want to; last year I had limitations, there’s no more of that.”

Both quarterbacks come from New Jersey and have history together, which also adds intrigue to their battle.

“I don’t know if I mentioned this before, but it was middle school when I met Art," said DeVito. "We had the same quarterback coach at the time, we had clinics so we saw each other a lot. He was a big dude, his hands were big. Now we're all grown up. It’s funny how people's paths cross. We’ve always had a good relationship.”

Illinois appears to be set at arguably the most important position on the field. Now the key will be who will they throw it to? The wide receiver position may be a concern, but time will tell.