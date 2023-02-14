Several years ago, one of my first assignments on the job here was an interview with Big Ten Conference official Ed Hightower.

Then, just like today, officials are under scrutiny by coaches and fans.

After all these years, I still remember one important comment from Hightower that has been with me for well over 10 years now.

He said, “Kedric, we’re all fans of the game, we love it; otherwise, we wouldn’t be doing this. We watch the news, read the papers, and we hear what people are saying. Sometimes it’s unfortunate, but when coaches are on the ‘hot seat,’ as they call it, we understand the game might be a little more intense, so guys are really on their toes.”

A conference release noted Hightower’s new role as Special Advisor for Basketball Officiating. He is helping former Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren “review, assess, and audit the conference’s women and men’s basketball officiating programs and provide regular feedback and assessments of those programs to ensure that Big Ten Conference and NCAA officiating standards and expectations are upheld.”

Hightower officiated NCAA basketball for 36 years, including 12 Final Four appearances, earning the Naismith Men’s College Official of the Year award in 1992.

Two weeks ago, Hightower was in Iowa City to watch the crew that did the Iowa-Illinois game and was in Champaign this past Saturday to evaluate Edwin Young, Courtney Green and Larry Scirotto. Green has become a new target for some Illinois fans to voice their displeasure; he also did the loss in Iowa City.

The game has changed in the past 10 years in so many ways, including finding younger officials, Hightower told me Saturday.

“The game is a lot different,” he said. “I would like to see more experienced officials in both the men’s and women’s game; the Big Ten is a high profile and visible conference.”

Hightower said that he would like to see one major rule change in the coming years — the expansion of replay.

He cited a game Illinois fans won’t forget — the 2013 NCAA men’s basketball tournament contest against the Miami Hurricanes. Late in that game, Miami’s Shane Larkin knocked down a crucial 3-point basket with just one minute to play. On an out-of-bounds situation, the ball clearly went out on a Miami player; however, the official missed the call and awarded the Hurricanes the ball. Illinois lost 63-59.

“That call was the reason we had a replay today in the last two minutes of the game. That one play could have made the difference for Illinois that year,” Hightower said.

Hightower feels that it is so important to everyone involved to get the calls right at the end of games.

“I want to see in the last five minutes of every game, a call that could determine the outcome be reviewable,” he said. “There’s no reason we can’t do that with the technology we have today. Games are really close in the Big Ten this year, and it matters.”

For example, in the NBA, officials are allowed to review certain fouls, which helps clean up the game. Two weeks ago in Iowa City, Illinois lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes 81-79. With under two minutes go in the game, a missed shot took place and Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins and Iowa’s Kris Murray battled for a loose ball that went out of bounds. The ball went out of bounds off Hawkins, but the debate here is the foul on Murray preventing Hawkins from securing the rebound.

Late-game situations like that do matter in games today with all the pressure that comes with winning and losing.

The bottom line is, Hightower said, “make sure the game is called the exact same on both ends of the floor. We all know who the great players are, all the players matter, but we need to make sure calls are correct; lastly listen to the coaches, because as an official you’re not always right. But not allow it to drag on.”