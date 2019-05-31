The Mark, June 1997
The Purple One reigned in Moline as a late addition to his tour, with a just a month notice given for tickets. Moline later played a fateful role in Prince's life, as he was treated here April 15, 2016, after overdosing on opioids, and he died six days later at 57. Dan McNeil, of Moline, was there in '97:
“My wife was working at a restaurant, and on the short notice, she couldn't find anybody to work for her. She couldn't get off work, so she was mad I went with a friend.”
“As a combination of musician and performer, he's unmatched. Whether he was playing guitar or sitting at the grand piano, he was great. I remember thinking how many people missed an amazing show in their backyard.
“If you watch footage of him perform, dancing with his guitar, climbing on the piano in high heels, part of the decline was the abuse he put on his body. I didn't think of that at the time, how he covered the stage, commanded the audience, an amazing musician. Add to that an incredible performer, and me being a fan, I can't imagine a better show.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.