A look ahead

A new year brings new opportunities, new challenges and new possibilities. In this year’s final edition of Insight, we look ahead to 2020.

Business leaders will have eyes on Des Moines and Springfield, where legislators in Iowa are likely to re-examine longstanding tax credits, a controversial topic the Legislature has struggled to move forward. This might be the year the state culls some of its credits to boost revenue.

In Illinois, lawmakers will be focused on the ongoing budget challenges, more legislation on regulating recreational marijuana and on an ethics-reform measure that couldn’t be timelier. Check out what to expect from the legislatures — and how policy might shape your business environment — starting on page 24.

Here in the Quad-Cities, the business forecast is promising, especially if you ask the region’s top leaders. In this edition, they share their insights into what to expect in 2020 — the surprise issues that will shape the Quad-Cities’ business landscape and the top stories your company should be watching. For our cover story, we talked to 20 of the region’s top business leaders about what’s on their minds for 2020. They share their ideas on page 10.