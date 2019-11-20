A look ahead

A new year brings new opportunities, new challenges and new possibilities. In this year’s final edition of Insight, we look ahead to 2020.
Business leaders will have eyes on Des Moines and Springfield, where legislators in Iowa are likely to re-examine longstanding tax credits, a controversial topic the Legislature has struggled to move forward. This might be the year the state culls some of its credits to boost revenue.
In Illinois, lawmakers will be focused on the ongoing budget challenges, more legislation on regulating recreational marijuana and on an ethics-reform measure that couldn’t be timelier. Check out what to expect from the legislatures — and how policy might shape your business environment — starting on page 24.
Here in the Quad-Cities, the business forecast is promising, especially if you ask the region’s top leaders. In this edition, they share their insights into what to expect in 2020 — the surprise issues that will shape the Quad-Cities’ business landscape and the top stories your company should be watching. For our cover story, we talked to 20 of the region’s top business leaders about what’s on their minds for 2020. They share their ideas on page 10.
Speaking of surprises, reporter Graham Ambrose takes a look at how five jobs in the Quad-Cities tell a much bigger story about our region. What do the area’s number of bartenders, financial planners and office therapy pets say about our economy? Find out on page 16.
Lastly, we look at the future of workspaces. Several Quad-City companies are tossing out their cubicles and reimagining the modern office. And it’s not all about aesthetics. Take a peek at some of the Quad-Cities’ most gorgeous office environments, and learn how design is boosting productivity in new spaces across the Quad-Cities, on page 30.
If the stories in this edition are any indication, the Quad-Cities is well-positioned for a strong 2020. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.