People get nicknames for a reason, and for Lawrence "Happy Joe" Whitty, the reason was obvious.
The Davenport baker-turned-pizza-magnate carried a love for people, having a good time and making people laugh with him wherever he went, including the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf where he died Tuesday morning. He was 82.
Whitty will be remembered as the founder of a chain of Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream Parlors that brought pizza and ice cream to all, and horns and sirens to those celebrating birthdays.
In 1974 he invented the first-ever taco pizza that quickly became — and remains — the restaurants' bestseller.
Whitty also will be remembered for his philanthropy, particularly through the Happy Joe's Kids Foundation that he and his family founded in 2012 to improve the lives of children with special needs. The foundation's signature activity is a big holiday party.
Though the foundation was established to note the 40th anniversary of the company, Whitty had been sponsoring parties for many years before that, beginning in his own restaurants and eventually moving to larger venues, finally settling at the iWireless Center, now TaxSlayer Center, in Moline. The party in 2018 was the 46th, attracting more than 1,000 people with food, music, gifts, balloons and dancing.
The foundation was fulfilling a promise Whitty had made to himself years earlier that when he had made enough money to support his family, he'd give something back to the community, he told reporters through the years.
“I have always had a soft spot for these special kids and their families," Whitty told a reporter in 2014. "The kids go through so much and the parents are amazing people who stop at nothing for their kids."
Jeff Ashcraft, president and CEO of the Handicapped Development Center, Davenport, one of the foundation's partner organizations, said Whitty's "impact on people with disabilities is unmatched."
Whitty also loved to tell a story or a joke. "I'm pretty good at telling stories," he once told a reporter in a bit of understatement. In later years, he'd appear at parties in a wheelchair, wearing his trademark skimmer straw hat and ever-present smile.
In a write-in contest sponsored in 1996 by the Quad-City Times, he was voted the "biggest hearted" person in the Quad-Cities.
How it all began
Lawrence Whitty was born on a farm outside Minot, North Dakota, and was the first to admit that he was better at basketball than schoolwork.
He began his career as a baker in Crookston, Minnesota. In the 1960s, he moved his family to Davenport to manage the bakery in what was then a Super Valu store on West 4th Street.
Three years later he opened a bakeshop at the former Mercy Hospital, now Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park Avenue, and became its dietary director.
A chance meeting with a visitor at the hospital got him a management position at the former Shakey's Pizza in Davenport. As people left the store, they often asked where they could go to get ice cream, a question that gave him the idea for combining pizza with ice cream several years later.
After a stint managing three Shakey's in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he and his family moved back to Davenport. His wife Sandy had encouraged him to follow his dream, so with "no more than two nickels to rub together," as he was fond of saying, he secured a $30,000 Small Business Administration loan and on Nov. 16, 1972, opened the first Happy Joe's in the Village of East Davenport. The location was a former drug store that now is Lagomarcino's Confectionery.
He had decided on pizza instead of a bakery because back in his North Dakota days, he saw that a baker took the dough, added dates, nuts, sugar and icing and sold his product for 49 cents. A pizza maker, on the other hand, took dough and added tomato sauce and cheese and sold his product for $5.
Whitty's family-oriented pizza parlor in the Village became and instant hit, and he was on his way to blockbuster success.
That's not to say Whitty didn't have his share of knocks. Two years later, in November 1974, his wife died of leukemia at the age of 34, leaving him with two boys and two girls.
But Whitty soldiered on and two years later he married Nancy McGrath, who brought five children to their marriage. And the business continued to expand.
Whitty was always trying new things. In addition to inventing different kinds of pizzas, he through the years opened a cookie shop, developed a breakfast pizza and other breakfast items, expanded his brand into "fast-casual" dining and founded the Jungle Bungle playhouse/restaurant near NorthPark Mall, Davenport.
In 2013, he published a book titled "Not Your Average Joe."
"I'm not only living proof of the American dream but proof that the American dream can become a reality for any one of us," he wrote about the book.
‘You know there’s a place for him in heaven’
In 40-plus years of flying the Happy Joe's Pizza banner, Dave VanderGinst never met anyone like Whitty.
"I had the good fortune to meet him before I had a Happy Joe's of my own,'' said VanderGinst said, who operates the Milan, Coal Valley and Aledo Happy Joe's with his brother, Doug VanderGinst. "I found out what everyone else knew — that he was an awesome dude, a great man, who despite all that he accomplished, was beyond humble. He truly was an inspiration to many.''
VanderGinst said he was told Whitty went out with family Friday night. On Saturday, VanDerGinst said, Whitty slept in. When he awoke, he didn't feel well. He was taken to the hospital later Saturday and died Tuesday.
"God bless, Joe Whitty,'' said Ashcraft. “You know there is a place for him in heaven. If there was ever a spot available for someone, it's Joe Whitty.''
The Happy Joe legacy
Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream Parlors struck a partnership deal two years ago with Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, or DRH, but the homegrown Quad-City company has held true to its brand.
"Happy Joe's brand has had Joe (Whitty) in its existence the whole time. He'll always be Happy Joe and the brand will always be Happy Joe's," Jim Hayes, chief executive officer of DRH, said Tuesday after the death of founder Lawrence "Happy Joe" Whitty. "There is no looking at or thought of changing any of that."
The Happy Joe's chain became the anchor brand in DRH's family of companies when DRH purchased a majority share of the Bettendorf company in October 2017.
While DRH owns the former Happy Joe's Support Center Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Road, he said to Quad-Citians the company still is, and will always be, Happy Joe's.
Hayes said DRH remains committed to the Bettendorf home and is remodeling a portion as a new training facility for its franchisees and employees. "We have no plans to leave there. We're excited to be there."
Hayes, who was promoted from chief financial officer to CEO in March, said the company has been fortunate to have the guidance of Whitty and the Whitty family since the companies united.
"It's going to take us a while to get our breath back," he said. "We're going to be in a depressed state for a couple of weeks with the passing of Joe."
But the company is on track to meet its future goal of becoming a national pizza operator with multiple brands. Today, DRH is the umbrella group over three pizza brands: Happy Joe's, Tony Sacco's and Pizza Fire. "We set out on our five-year model and we are exactly where we wanted to be."
The company includes financial partner AAVIN Equity Advisors, a private investment group based in Cedar Rapids.
Now, its stores — including 43 Happy Joe's — are mostly in the Midwest, but it is focusing growth on filling in the gaps in the Midwest. With three distinct brands, Hayes said, "It helps us pick what brand fits an area best."
Two years ago, when Happy Joe's leaders announced the deal, they said noted the new model would Happy Joe's to grow and open more locations nationwide.
"This is a rollup strategy in the finance world, and we're just absolutely excited about it," Larry Whitty, the founder's son and then company president, said at a news conference in 2017. "Some might call it a merger. We are partners."
Both Larry Whitty and his sister Kristel Whitty-Ersan remain as consultants with DRH.
Whitty-Ersan, who continues to be the marketing director, said her father and his company were known for fun, family "and the celebration of life — all the little and big things."
"He was a wonderful example of someone that was so fun and big-hearted, who really wanted everyone to do well and be happy," she said.
