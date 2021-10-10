Lay the groundwork for your financial future with DuTrac

For many, opening a credit card is a right of passage. There are many reasons to open a line of credit in your name including convenience, paying for purchases over time, rewards, fraud protection, free credit scores, travel benefits and more. But perhaps the most important reason to open a line of credit is to lay the groundwork for your financial future. Without a credit card, young adults may find it harder to rent an apartment or get approved for a car loan.

By obtaining the DuTrac Community Credit Union FirstCard credit card, you can begin to establish your credit and learn about money management, too.

DuTrac understands there is a first time for everything. That is why this program allows those with little or no credit history to receive a $500 Mastercard Choice with valuable information on establishing good credit and managing your credit in the future.