Lay the groundwork for your financial future with DuTrac

For many, opening a credit card is a right of passage. There are many reasons to open a line of credit in your name including convenience, paying for purchases over time, rewards, fraud protection, free credit scores, travel benefits and more. But perhaps the most important reason to open a line of credit is to lay the groundwork for your financial future. Without a credit card, young adults may find it harder to rent an apartment or get approved for a car loan.
By obtaining the DuTrac Community Credit Union FirstCard credit card, you can begin to establish your credit and learn about money management, too.
DuTrac understands there is a first time for everything. That is why this program allows those with little or no credit history to receive a $500 Mastercard Choice with valuable information on establishing good credit and managing your credit in the future.
Unlike credit card applications you get in the mail from all over the country, the DuTrac “FirstCard” is issued locally by your Credit Union. And, unlike the others, DuTrac will help you understand the value of credit and how to use your card properly to get the most from your credit. Plus, as your experience grows and your needs change, your credit limit can change as well. If you already have credit established, DuTrac also offers a suite of credit cards by Mastercard that allow you to choose from the cards you qualify for based on your credit needs.
To learn more about the DuTrac FirstCard or, visit DuTrac.org, call (800) 475.1331 or stop into any of our 13 convenient locations.