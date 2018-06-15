Family Program: Pond Study: 10-11 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Discover the fascinating creatures that live in the marsh by using dip nets to catch ghost shrimp, dragonfly nymphs, water boatman and more. Participants also will learn about pond life, food webs, water quality, metamorphosis and adaptations. $6, $3 child members, free for adults accompanying children.
Dinosaur Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Participants can come see evidence to answer the question, "Are dinosaurs alive?" There will be hands-on learning activities all day and a special Dinosaurs Alive program at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Included with zoo admission: $9 adults, $8 senior citizens (62 years and older), $6.50 youth 312 years, free for children age 2 years and younger.
Quad-Cities Comic Book Convention: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. Dealers from four states specializing in comic books new and old, toys and related items will be buying and selling. For more information, call 309-657-1599 or visit epguides.com/comics. Free.
Acoustic Project: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Westward the Women: 6:30 p.m., Upham Hall Auditorium, Marycrest Senior Campus, Davenport. Presented by the Classic Film Society. Featuring Robert Taylor and Denise Darcel. (1951) $10 season, $3 per film recommended donation.
Rock 'n' Roll Bingo: 7-9 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 111 W. 35th St., Davenport. In from the Cold of the Quad-Cities will host this bingo night. $10 per person.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Night Sky Viewing: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after dark tour of the summer night sky. Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Erakis (Garnet Star), M29 (Cooling Tower Cluster), M104 (Sombrero Galaxy) and other beautiful objects should be visible weather permitting. The mobile observatory and other telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather related updates, call 309-797-3120. Free.
Johnny Rogers: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Featuring the music of Buddy Holly and beyond. Free. Rhythm City Casino Resort, info@rhythmcitycasino.com, 844-852-4386.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Generations Bar and Grill, 4100 4th Ave., Moline. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.