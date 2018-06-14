Exploring Two Faces of Illinois History: A Conversation with Territorial Governor Ninian Edwards and Pottawatomie Chief Gomo: 7 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Part of Evenings at Butterworth. This presentation by Brian "Fox" Ellis will revolve around the burning of Peoria during the War of 1812 with a fascinating look into the past, and the lives of two of the most compelling and influential participants in Illinois history as the state was being formed 200 years ago. Free.
Bucktown Revue: 7-9:30 p.m., Trinity Anglican Church, 1818 6th Ave. , Rock Island. Featuring an old-fashioned variety show in the tradition of such radio programs as "A Prairie Home Companion" and "The Grand Ole Opry." The summer shows will feature music and humor with an intermission and refreshments. For this show guest performers will include singer/guitarist, Kevin Hamilton, banjoist, Alex Richey, and Mississippi River minstrel, Frankie Joe Willderman. Proceeds from the summer shows will go toward restoring the two John Lafarge stained glass windows behind the altar at Trinity. A free-will offering will be taken.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and two plus tips with local caller Tommy Russell. Round dancing also will be provided. $7, free for spectators.
Bettendorf Park Band: 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Part of the 50th Anniversary Bettendorf Park Band concert series. In case of rain, concerts will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free.
The Forty Fours: 8 p.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. $15, $13 MVBS members.
Benefit Concert: 8-11 p.m., Bass Street Landing, River Drive, Moline. This concert featuring music by D Holliday and the Bamboo Gang will benefit GiGi's Playhouse, the local Down Syndrome Achievement Center and Tudi's Tribe. $10.
10 of Soul: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
