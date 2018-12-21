Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-6-23-29-36

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-9-28-36-42

Thurs. Lotto: 9-16-46-47-51-52

Extra shot: 4

Jackpot: $4 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-3-8

Pick 3 Evening: 3-3-5

Pick 4 Midday: 1-9-6-6

Pick 4 Evening: 1-2-1-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 8-21-26-40-41 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 10-12-13-34-52

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $12.8 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-4-1

Pick Three Evening: 1-3-1

Pick Four Midday: 4-3-8-4

Pick Four Evening: 7-5-9-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 10-13-61-62-70

Mega Ball: 5 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $305 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 15-29-31-37-43

Powerball: 16 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $281 million

