ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 21-35-42-44-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-7-12-18-22

Thurs. Lotto: 4-5-19-28-39-46

Extra shot: 10

Jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-7-7

Pick 3 Evening: 8-5-3

Pick 4 Midday: 0-6-5-3

Pick 4 Evening: 6-0-9-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 10-16-38-39-40 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 19-26-30-36-42

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $11.13 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-3-8

Pick Three Evening: 0-5-6

Pick Four Midday: 5-6-4-7

Pick Four Evening: 1-6-0-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 28-34-37-56-69

Mega Ball: 12 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $90 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 26-28-34-42-50

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $92 million

