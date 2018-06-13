Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEGA MILLIONS

Tuesday: 1-3-5-8-70

Mega Ball: 3 Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $161 million

POWERBALL:

Wednesday: 13-20-38-45-55

Powerball: 1 Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $121 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Monday lotto: 7-14-20-21-26-39 Extra shot: 18

Estimated jackpot: $ 4.25 million

Wed. Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 10-15-20-22-24

Wed. Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 9-17-28-39-41

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Wed. Pick 3 midday: 9-6-1 3

Wed. Pick 3 evening: 8-2-0 8

Wed. Pick 4 midday: 6-4-8-7 5

Wed. Pick 4 evening: 7-5-3-9 8

IOWA ONLY

Wed. Pick 3 Midday: 0-4-4

Wed. Pick 3 evening: 8-1-8

Wed. Pick 4 Midday: 7-3-8-5

Wed. Pick 4 evening: 3-0-7-0

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments