Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEGA MILLIONS

Friday: 14-30-33-44-56

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

POWERBALL:

Wednesday: 23-28-41-53-56

Powerball: 14 Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Thursday lotto: 11-12-18-26-40-42 Extra shot: 5

Estimated jackpot: $ 3.75 million

Fri. Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 5-16-22-24-32

Fri. Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 9-11-18-24-45

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Fri. Pick 3 midday: 9-7-2 7

Fri. Pick 3 evening: 0-0-1 9

Fri. Pick 4 midday: 6-3-9-1 0

Fri. Pick 4 evening: 9-8-6-6 1

IOWA ONLY

Fri. Pick 3 Midday: 9-3-6

Fri. Pick 3 evening: not available

Fri. Pick 4 Midday: 0-9-4-5

Fri. Pick 4 evening: not available

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments