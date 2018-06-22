Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEGA MILLIONS

Friday: 2-6-11-27-44

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $192 million

POWERBALL:

Wednesday: 4-14-23-27-56

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Thursday lotto: 6-19-25-36-39-47 Extra shot: 9

Estimated jackpot: $ 5.25 million

Friday Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 13-19-25-37-45

Friday Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 4-6-13-17-38

Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million

Fri. Pick 3 midday: 6-8-1 8

Fri. Pick 3 evening: 1-0-0 1

Fri. Pick 4 midday: 9-9-6-3 7

Fri. Pick 4 evening: 5-4-4-7 4

IOWA ONLY

Fri. Pick 3 Midday: 2-0-1

Fri. Pick 3 evening: 3-3-4

Fri. Pick 4 Midday: 5-7-7-9

Fri. Pick 4 evening: 7-6-4-4

