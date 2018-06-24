Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEGA MILLIONS

Friday: 2-6-11-27-44

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $212 million

POWERBALL:

Saturday: 16-29-43-45-56

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Saturday lotto: 5-8-11-24-36-45 Extra shot: 13

Estimated jackpot: $ 5.5 million

Sunday Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 4-10-11-35-43

Sunday Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 13-27-30-35-39

Estimated jackpot: $1.55 million

Sun. Pick 3 midday: 0-4-1 5

Sun. Pick 3 evening: 3-2-8 4

Sun. Pick 4 midday: 9-7-0-2 2

Sun. Pick 4 evening: 5-0-4-8 4

IOWA ONLY

Sun. Pick 3 Midday: 7-7-3

Sun. Pick 3 evening: not available

Sun. Pick 4 Midday: 1-0-1-2

Sun. Pick 4 evening: not available

