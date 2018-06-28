Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEGA MILLIONS

Tuesday: 17-25-29-39-60

Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $232 million

POWERBALL:

Wednesday: 7-28-37-62-63

Powerball: 15 Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Thursday lotto: 2-18-20-35-41-51 Extra shot: 4

Estimated jackpot: $ 5.75 million

Thursday Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 9-11-13-20-42

Thursday Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 6-21-23-27-37

Estimated jackpot: $2 million

Thurs. Pick 3 midday: 1-2-6 3

Thurs. Pick 3 evening: 2-2-5 0

Thurs Pick 4 midday: 5-6-5-4 6

Thurs. Pick 4 evening: 1-1-4-1 0

IOWA ONLY

Thurs. Pick 3 Midday: 4-7-6

Thurs. Pick 3 evening: not available

Thurs. Pick 4 Midday: 8-9-4-9

Thurs. Pick 4 evening: not available

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments