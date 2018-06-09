Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEGA MILLIONS

Friday: 14-30-33-44-56

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $144 million

POWERBALL:

Saturday: 6-10-15-25-36

Powerball: 14 Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Saturday lotto: 4-9-15-24-30-36 Extra shot: 23

Estimated jackpot: $ 4 million

Sat. Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 6-12-16-23-42

Sat. Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 5-7-13-16-19

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Sat. Pick 3 midday: 7-0-1 7

Sat. Pick 3 evening: 3-8-0 5

Sat. Pick 4 midday: 2-6-0-5 7

Sat. Pick 4 evening: 6-7-7-8 4

IOWA ONLY

Sat. Pick 3 Midday: 9-6-1

Sat. Pick 3 evening: not available

Sat. Pick 4 Midday: 9-4-7-7

Sat. Pick 4 evening: not available

