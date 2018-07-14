Try 1 month for 99¢

MEGA MILLIONS

Friday: 21-22-39-59-68

Mega Ball: 2 Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $375 million

POWERBALL:

Saturday: 22-41-42-49-67

Powerball: 11 Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Saturday lotto: 2-5-10-13-18-30 Extra shot: 6

Estimated jackpot: $ 7.75 million

Saturday Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 4-10-14-27-31

Saturday Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 9-19-26-33-39

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Sat. Pick 3 midday: 1-1-2 5

Sat. Pick 3 evening: 9-0-1 1

Sat. Pick 4 midday: 6-7-1-8 9

Sat. Pick 4 evening: 3-3-7-1 7

IOWA ONLY

Sat. Pick 3 Midday: 7-8-9

Sat. Pick 3 evening: not available

Sat. Pick 4 Midday: 6-1-8-6

Sat. Pick 4 evening: not available

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments