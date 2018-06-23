MEGA MILLIONS
Friday: 2-6-11-27-44
Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 2
Estimated jackpot: $212 million
POWERBALL:
Saturday: 16-29-43-45-56
Powerball: 25 Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
ILLINOIS ONLY
Saturday lotto: 5-8-11-24-36-45 Extra shot: 13
Estimated jackpot: $ 5.25 million
Saturday Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 13-17-35-44-45
Saturday Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 4-6-10-12-44
Estimated jackpot: $1.45 million
Sat. Pick 3 midday: 7-8-9 9
Sat. Pick 3 evening: 1-0-0 0
Sat. Pick 4 midday: 5-2-1-6 9
Sat. Pick 4 evening: 5-0-4-9 0
IOWA ONLY
Sat. Pick 3 Midday: 0-8-4
Sat. Pick 3 evening: not available
Sat. Pick 4 Midday: 5-6-8-6
Sat. Pick 4 evening: not availble
