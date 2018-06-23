Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEGA MILLIONS

Friday: 2-6-11-27-44

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $212 million

POWERBALL:

Saturday: 16-29-43-45-56

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Saturday lotto: 5-8-11-24-36-45 Extra shot: 13

Estimated jackpot: $ 5.25 million

Saturday Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 13-17-35-44-45

Saturday Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 4-6-10-12-44

Estimated jackpot: $1.45 million

Sat. Pick 3 midday: 7-8-9 9

Sat. Pick 3 evening: 1-0-0 0

Sat. Pick 4 midday: 5-2-1-6 9

Sat. Pick 4 evening: 5-0-4-9 0

IOWA ONLY

Sat. Pick 3 Midday: 0-8-4

Sat. Pick 3 evening: not available

Sat. Pick 4 Midday: 5-6-8-6

Sat. Pick 4 evening: not availble

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments