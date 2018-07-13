Try 1 month for 99¢

MEGA MILLIONS

Friday: 21-22-39-59-68

Mega Ball: 2 Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $340 million

POWERBALL:

Wednesday: 19-21-27-46-47

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 4

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Thursday lotto: 2-23-32-35-38-46 Extra shot: 7

Estimated jackpot: $ 7.5 million

Friday Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 14-23-26-33-39

Friday Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 5-7-12-19-27

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Fri. Pick 3 midday: 4-5-8 3

Fri. Pick 3 evening: 4-4-0 8

Fri. Pick 4 midday: 0-6-7-4 4

Fri. Pick 4 evening: 1-3-6-0 2

IOWA ONLY

Fri. Pick 3 Midday: 7-8-6

Fri. Pick 3 evening: not available

Fri. Pick 4 Midday: 6-4-1-5

Fri. Pick 4 evening: not available

