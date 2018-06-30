Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEGA MILLIONS

Friday: 2-32-47-49-68

Mega Ball: 23 Megaplier: 4

Estimated jackpot: $256 million

POWERBALL:

Saturday: 3-9-20-42-61

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Saturday lotto: 16-38-43-46-48-52 Extra shot: 9

Estimated jackpot: $ 6 million

Saturday Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 9-20-21-25-40

Saturday Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 14-37-41-42-43

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Sat. Pick 3 midday: 3-8-7 0

Sat. Pick 3 evening: 4-7-4 3

Sat. Pick 4 midday: 9-9-7-0 2

Sat. Pick 4 evening: 1-4-1-9 8

IOWA ONLY

Sat. Pick 3 Midday: 4-9-5

Sat. Pick 3 evening: not available

Sat. Pick 4 Midday: 0-8-7-0

Sat. Pick 4 evening: not available

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments