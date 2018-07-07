Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEGA MILLIONS

Friday: 2-10-46-50-56

Mega Ball: 16 Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $306 million

POWERBALL:

Saturday: 1-10-43-45-64

Powerball: 22 Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Saturday lotto: 6-11-17-20-44-46 Extra shot: 13

Estimated jackpot: $ 7 million

Saturday Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 4-9-10-14-29

Saturday Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 13-28-33-40-42

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Sat. Pick 3 midday: 6-6-3 8

Sat. Pick 3 evening: 4-3-0 9

Sat. Pick 4 midday: 3-5-9-7 1

Sat. Pick 4 evening: 3-2-3-8 4

IOWA ONLY

Sat. Pick 3 Midday: 1-3-8

Sat. Pick 3 evening: not available

Sat. Pick 4 Midday: 3-7-1-2

Sat. Pick 4 evening: not available

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments