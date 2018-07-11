Try 1 month for 99¢

MEGA MILLIONS

Tuesday: 1-17-28-56-70

Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $340 million

POWERBALL:

Wednesday: 19-21-27-46-47

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 4

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Monday lotto: 1-11-14-18-31-39 Extra shot: 14

Estimated jackpot: $ 7.25 million

Wednesday Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 9-16-33-35-43

Wednesday Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 9-15-32-41-43

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Wed. Pick 3 midday: 4-3-8 5

Wed. Pick 3 evening: 8-3-3 1

Wed. Pick 4 midday: 0-8-6-4 3

Wed. Pick 4 evening: 8-1-1-9 7

IOWA ONLY

Wed. Pick 3 Midday: 0-7-0

Wed. Pick 3 evening: not available

Wed. Pick 4 Midday: 8-1-0-2

Wed. Pick 4 evening: not available

