MEGA MILLIONS

Tuesday: 1-17-28-56-70

Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $340 million

POWERBALL:

Wednesday: 19-21-27-46-47

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 4

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Thursday lotto: 2-23-32-35-38-46 Extra shot: 7

Estimated jackpot: $ 7.5 million

Thursday Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 2-15-20-41-45

Thursday Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 3-4-16-32-35

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Thurs. Pick 3 midday: 7-5-8 1

Thurs. Pick 3 evening: 4-4-5 1

Thurs. Pick 4 midday: 6-7-7-3 6

Thurs. Pick 4 evening: 9-9-9-5 4

IOWA ONLY

Thurs. Pick 3 Midday: 4-3-5

Thurs. Pick 3 evening: 3-8-1

Thurs. Pick 4 Midday: 0-4-4-8

Thurs. Pick 4 evening: 5-2-1-7

