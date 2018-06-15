Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEGA MILLIONS

Friday: 1-11-37-47-51

Mega Ball: 6 Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $161 million

POWERBALL:

Wednesday: 13-20-38-45-55

Powerball: 1 Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Thursday lotto: 6-10-15-29-30-37 Extra shot: 22

Estimated jackpot: $ 4.5 million

Friday Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 21-24-37-38-43

Friday Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 6-8-14-38-45

Estimated jackpot: $700,000

Fri. Pick 3 midday: 6-6-8 9

Fri. Pick 3 evening: 5-0-9 4

Fri. Pick 4 midday: 6-1-9-0 5

Fri. Pick 4 evening: 7-6-4-2 4

IOWA ONLY

Fri. Pick 3 Midday: 3-1-6

Fri. Pick 3 evening: 7-4-3

Fri. Pick 4 Midday: 5-9-6-7

Fri. Pick 4 evening: 4-6-9-0

